Rebecca Darlene Ballard, born October 20, 1951 in Baton Rouge, LA, went to her eternal home with her Lord on June 17, 2019. A devoted and loving wife of almost 50 years to Ronald Keith Ballard. She was a resident of Pine Grove, LA and an active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is retired from LA Home Builders Association. She was a special lady. Always with a smile for everyone and willing to help in any way she could. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Darlene is survived by her husband, Ronald Keith Ballard; mother, Rebecca Simmons McMorris; sisters, Diane M. Snyder (Tom) and Lucinda M. Tarver (Gene); sister-in-law, Brenda Ballard McMorris; nieces and nephews; Holleigh McMorris Crow (Brett), Valmon Evans Mcmorris (Nikki), Shawn Revel (Lana), Shannon Revel Brasseaux (Josh), Jeremy K. Ghaffari, and numerous great nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her father, Valmon J. McMorris, Sr., and brother, Valmon J. McMorris, Jr. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pine Grove , LA from 1:00 PM till funeral service at 3:00 PM , conducted by Rev. Paul Cantrell with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Honorary Pall Bearers, Ralph Thompson; Pall Bearers, Manny Falcon, Dwight Falcon, Murphy Jenkins ,Collins Jenkins, Paul Carpenter, Valmon McMorris, Brett Crow and Josh Brasseaux. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 18 to June 20, 2019