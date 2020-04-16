Rebecca "Beck" Fulton
Rebecca Fulton, affectionately known as Beck, transitioned into eternal rest on April 9, 2020. She was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA . She was born to the union of Alton and Georgia Williams. She was educated in the West Baton Rouge parish school system and a graduate of Carrie's beauty school. She is survived by her son, Jeffery Fulton, and a daughter, Deidre Fulton. 2 grandchildren, Felicia and Charlene Fulton, 2 sisters, Idell Williams and Dorothy Robertson. Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Charles Fulton. Visiting will be on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 8 am to 10 am at Rock Zion Baptist Church 3996 Billops st Baton Rouge, LA. A private funeral will be conducted by Pastor Charles Johnson.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.
