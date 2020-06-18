Rebecca "Becky" Gant Brown, June 17, 1935 – June 16, 2020. "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31. Rebecca Gant Brown, better known to most as Becky, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 one day shy of her 85th birthday. Becky was born on June 17, 1935 in Norwood, LA. Becky was a beloved wife of the late Cecil Brown, Jr. Loving mother to her only son Darryl Brown, and daughter-in-law, Margaret. Wonderful Grandmother to Celeste Coarsey, husband Caleb, Nicole Sims, husband Wade, and Christopher Brown, wife Katie. Caring great-grandmother to Presley & Bradlee Coarsey and Hudson & Peyton Sims. Brother William Gant, Jr. and wife, Joyce. Becky lived in Clinton, LA a majority of her life and graduated from Clinton High School. She has been a resident of St. Francisville, LA since 1996. Becky was a homemaker who loved to travel and make memories with her family. In her early years, she enjoyed music concerts, gardening, and fishing. She also had a deep admiration for hummingbirds. She was amazingly strong; facing and overcoming challenges with both courage and strength that was inspiring to witness. To know her was to love her. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family. Becky is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Brown, Jr., mother, Tempa Gant Williamson, and father, William Gant, Sr. Visitation is on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Zachary, LA from 9-11 am with services at 11 am officiated by Deacon Shelley Joseph. Burial in Eastern Star Cemetery in Norwood, LA. Pallbearers are Christopher Brown, Caleb Coarsey, Wade Sims, and Hunter Hawes. Honorary Pallbearers are Joe Malara, Darryl Brown, Celeste Coarsey, Nicole Sims, Katie Brown and her great grandchildren. Becky's family extends their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Oakwood Village Assisted Living and the Medical Staff at Lane Memorial Hospital, Our Lake of the Lake Hospital, and Carrington Place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.