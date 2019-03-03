Rebecca "Becky" Julian Gibson passed away peacefully at the age of 71, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1947 to Camilla Thompson Julian and Malcolm Norman Julian. In 1974 she married Joseph Tucker Gibson Jr., and from this union was born one son, Joseph "Joey" Tucker Gibson III. She had a very successful career in the Industrial Fire and Safety field, and for the past 25 years has worked as an executive for Training Specialties Inc. Becky is survived by her beloved son, Joey Gibson, his wife Ashlee, and two grandchildren, Tucker and Maloree Gibson, whom she adored. She is also survived by two brothers, David and Chris Julian, their spouses and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Malcolm "Mac" Julian, as well as her soul sister Belinda Shaheen. She leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues, among them her Honorary Pall Bearers: Ed Martin, John Snyder, Max Julian, Tito Tate and Dwight Williams. She is remembered by many for her charisma, generosity, feistiness, and joy for life. Words spoken of her own, she isn't gone, she only has a new address! Special thanks to Dianne Sanderson, Beverly Holmes and Lorena Contreras for the loving care and friendship they provided during her illness, and a special thanks to Clarity Hospice. A small memorial service in her honor will be held on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary