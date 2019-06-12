Rebecca Johnson Shirver, age 92, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sunday, June 9, 2019. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 4 pm to 8 pm Thursday, June 13th. Religious service at Richardson Chapel COGIC, 731 W. K. Gordon St., Baton Rouge at 11 am Friday. Conducted by Bishop Charles Gordon. Interment in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019