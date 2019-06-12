Rebecca Johnson Shirver

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Johnson Shirver.
Service Information
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-665-8002
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home
7803 Florida Blvd.
Denham Springs, LA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Richardson Chapel COGIC
731 W. K. Gordon St.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rebecca Johnson Shirver, age 92, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sunday, June 9, 2019. Visitation at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs from 4 pm to 8 pm Thursday, June 13th. Religious service at Richardson Chapel COGIC, 731 W. K. Gordon St., Baton Rouge at 11 am Friday. Conducted by Bishop Charles Gordon. Interment in Darlington Cemetery, Darlington. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Greensburg.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Denham Springs, LA   (225) 665-8002
funeral home direction icon