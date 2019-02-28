Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Joy Whittington Nevels. View Sign

Rebecca Joy Whittington Nevels, of Norwood, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Our lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. She was born October 16, 1945 in Natchez, MS. Rebecca was a devoted wife to the late James Nevels, with whom she started a loving family with 3 children, 10 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, multiple brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and an abundance of other family and friends. Rebecca poured her heart and love into each and every relationship. She will always be remembered as a loving, caring, and gentle lady who was a mother to all. Rebecca retired from Villa Feliciana Medical Facility after 31 years of faithful dedicated services as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents, William Lonnie Whittington Sr. and Dolly Orthy-Jane Cobb Whittington; four brothers, Roice Young Whittington Sr., John Wesley Whittington, James Edwards Whittington, and William Lonnie Whittington Jr.; four sisters, Colleen Fuller Lemay, Betty Joe Givens, Dorothy Lynn Partridge, and Marilyn Joy Whittington; and her husband James Roy Nevels Sr. Rebecca is survived by three sisters, Barbara Ann May, Mary Agnes McGuffie, and Faye Causey; three children, James Roy Nevels Jr. and spouse Melanie Nevels, Tammy Nevels Reason, and Timmy Wayne Nevels and spouse Janet Nevels; grandchildren, Brandon Cupit, April Cheatham and spouse Kevin T. Cheatham, Lindsey Noto and spouse Chase Noto, Jaci Knowles and spouse George Knowles lll, Kassidie Nevels, Shelby Weber, Katelyn Fuselier, Austin Nevels, Matthew Nevels, and Cheyenne Procell; great-grandchildren, Falynn Cupit, Riley Anderson, Layla Knowles, Elisa Cheatham, Avery Wilson, Preslee Noto, Lukas Knowles, Sophie Joy Cheatham, Logan Knowles, Ella Hutchinson, and Emmarie Cheatham. Funeral Services are Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, Mississippi, with visitation from 1:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., officiated by Rev. Roger Mitchell and Brother Kevin R. Cheatham. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster. Pallbearers are Steve Cupit, Sonny Causey, Michael Reason, Justin Nevels, Kevin T. Cheatham, and George Knowles lll; honorary pallbearers are Austin Nevels, Matthew Nevels, and Riley Anderson. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

901 Hwy 24

Gloster , MS 39638

901 Hwy 24

Gloster , MS 39638

(601) 225-4201

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

