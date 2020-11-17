1/1
Rebecca K. Croxton
Rebecca K. Croxton was granted her angel wings on November 14, 2020. Her final days were surrounded by family, friends, and the love of her life, Stephanie Rabalais. Becky, as we all knew her, enjoyed all of God's gifts, but flowers were the thing she enjoyed most. There was no place other than the shoreline of any beach that gave her complete peace. For those that were blessed to be touched by Becky knew that she was a gentle soul full of kindness, patience, a friend to all with unconditional love. Her love for life was never more prominent than in the last few years as she battled and surpassed everyone's expectation; a fighter beyond all. She preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mamie Croxton. Becky is survived by her spouse of 37 years, Stephanie; siblings: Bob and Shirley Croxton, Debra and Buster Pratt, David and Pamela Croxton, Chuck and Pam Croxton, Jeff Croxton, the Rabalais Family, and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main St in Zachary, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30am, followed by visitation from 10:00am until a eulogy at 10:45am. Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am by Rev. Jeff Bayhi. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 6213 Groom Rd in Baker.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
