Rebecca "Becky" Lambert
Rebecca 'Becky' Lambert passed away on July 26, 2020. She was very loved and left this world way too soon. She will join her parents, Jonas and Anna Lambert, and brothers Joseph (Janice) and Tootie (Ivie) Lambert in heaven. Her nieces and nephews, Kim Lambert Woods (Mark), Rusty Lambert, Ashley Lambert Cooper (Chad), and Stuart Lambert (Rachael) will miss her as well as their children, Riley Lambert, Hagen Lambert, Grayson Cooper, Rhea Lambert, JB Lambert and Will Lambert. We will celebrate Aunt Becky's life at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in French Settlement, LA on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9 am and a Catholic mass will be held at 11 am. Graveside services will follow immediately after. Pallbearers will be Rusty Lambert, Stuart Lambert, Mark Woods, Jimmy Oubre, Charles Lambert and Matthew Schaubhut. Honorary pallbearers will be Riley Lambert, Hagen Lambert and Grayson Cooper. She had an extraordinary life and will be remembered in love.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
JUL
30
Graveside service
