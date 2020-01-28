|
|
Rebecca "Becca" Landaiche Richardson passed away at Ochsner Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 76. She graduated from St. Gabriel High School in 1961. She spent her career working for Doiron Insurance and worked at Trafton High School. She loved LSU basketball and softball, beading, sewing, and most of all being a grandmother to "her boys." She also enjoyed for many years doing the genealogy of her and her husband's families. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Edward Richardson; daughters, Lili Drummond and husband Maury, and Sara Crosslin and husband Thomas; grandchildren, Joseph and wife April, Nicholas, Samuel, Benjamin, Nathan Drummond, and Owen Crosslin; siblings, Donald Landaiche and wife Beverly, Allen "Pat" Landaiche, and Aleta Landaiche and husband Richard Vallon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Laura Landaiche; and sister-in-law, Carol Landaiche. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In honor of her memory, the family asks everyone to wear purple and gold in honor of the LSU Tigers! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 28 to Feb. 1, 2020