Rebecca Landry Thomas, a native of Carville, LA. departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Ascension Oaks Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at the blessed age of 93. She was born on March 10 , 1926 in Gonzales, Louisiana. She married the love of her life , Fred Thomas and embraced his three daughters with open arms; Shelia, Joyce and Evelyn. She leaves to cherish her memories those three daughters: Shelia, Joyce and Evelyn; Godchild /son Lawrence Washington (Mable), Niece / Daughter Paulette Irvin (Louis), niece Carla (Kenny) Mc Alister, good friends, Albertha Nelson, Evelyn Vessel, Cindy Craige, and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Evans Landry and Mary Johnson Landry, step-mother Gladys Landry, Grandmother (Mama) Rebecca Landry who raised her; (6) brother: Shelly Landry, Ernest Landry, Evans Landry, Jr; Alex Landry, Clayton Landry and Octave Landry; (@) sisters: Albertha Landry Foggan and Ophelia Coleman. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 for 10:00am at Hambrick's Family Mortuary 808 W. Worthey Rd., Gonzales, LA. Burial will immediately follow the service. For Online Condolences, Please Visit: www.hambrickmortuary.com. "LOVE IS FOREVER!"
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 25 to June 27, 2019