Rebecca Lee Jones, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away February 6, 2020 at the age of 87 in Edgewood, New Mexico. She was born in Ethel, Louisiana and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She lived in Oakland, California for 60 years until she moved to Edgewood, New Mexico in 2019. The memorial service was held February 20, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rebecca leaves a beautiful and memorable legacy of love, kindness, friendship and generosity to her beloved family and friends. Those who cherish her memory include her four daughters, Fatima Jones Small (Jake) of Edgewood, New Mexico, Jessica Martinez (Jose), Anne Price (Jermaine), and Jean-Nita Manning all of Oakland, California; her siblings, Lillie Lee Thompson (Louis) Baker, Louisiana, the Rev. Eddie Lee (Ora Dean), and Robert Lee Ellerson (Juanita), both of Baton Rouge, La; grandchildren, Tuscany Broughton, Rebeckah Davis, Jermaine L Price and Bobbi Martinez; and great grandchildren, Kamani Crosby and Zabara Crosby; and a special niece Vera Taylor and many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband Bobbie Jones; parents, Mary Jackson Lee, Arlean T Lee, and the Rev. Willie Lee; siblings, Daisy Lee Harris, Willie Lee Jr, Nancy Lee McCaleb, Ida Lee Johnson, Barbara E. Watkins, Dolores L. Singleton, and Eddie Ellerson. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020

