Rebecca Lynn Johnese Guidry Colar
" I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful." 2 Timothy 4:7 Rebecca Lynn Johnese Guidry entered into eternal rest peacefully on June 1, 2020. She was at home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Friday, June 12, 2020, at Greater Risen Sun B.C. located at 6444 Blackberry St. Celebration of life will be Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00am. Lynn will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Park at 4045 North Street. Services are entrusted to the caring staff of M.J.R. Friendly Service Funeral Home. MASK MUST BE WORN!!

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greater Risen Sun B.C.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Sister Rebecca Lynn Johnese Colar Woman Of God, You Will Alway's Be Deeply Missed. But What A Feeling To Know That Your Soul And Spirit Will Be Resting Peacefully In Your Heavenly Home! "AMEN"
Mr. Kim Collins
Friend
