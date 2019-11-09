Rebecca Smith Robinson departed this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 92, a native of Raceland, LA. Visitation on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Third Zion Baptist Church, 2649 Hwy 308, Raceland, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services 10:00 am. Burial in Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019