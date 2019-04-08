Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebekah Rachel Peters. View Sign

Rebekah Peters, 31, formerly of Jeffersonville, N.Y. and New York City died unexpectedly on April 2nd, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on April 11, 1987, Rebekah was a graduate of Sullivan West High School, class of 2005, In High school she was the star of the cheerleading squad and a member of the cross country and softball teams. Shortly after high school, Rebekah moved to New York City where she graduated from the Swedish Institute of Massage Therapy, she remained in New York City where she worked until moving to Las Vegas in January of 2019. From an early age Rebekah was involved in gymnastics. She began at the Monticello School of Gymnastics where she competed at a state level consistently placing in the top finishers in most every meet. Rebekah later helped coach at the Monticello School and later she coached gymnastics in New York City. She was an avid Yankees and Jets fan and could be found posting pictures from Yankee Stadium sometimes with former and current Yankee players. Rebekah worked at multiple New York establishments including the East End Bar and Grill and the Gramercy Park Bar where she was greatly loved. She recently moved to Las Vegas to pursue additional career opportunities. Rebekah is survived by her parents, Mark and Cynthia Raff Peters of Jeffersonville, Her two sisters, Rachel Peters of Manhattan, N.Y. and Elizabeth Peters of Swan Lake, N.Y. She is also survived by her grandparents, Robert and Patricia Peters of North Branch, N.Y. , and several aunts and uncles, Keith Peters (Jodi) , Terri Peters, Jeffrey Peters (Jenny), Pamela Beirne (William), Sue Heinicke (Jack), Craig Raff, Bruce Raff, Glenn Raff (Joan), and Shelly Sonnier, She also leaves behind dozens of cousins, Rebekah was greatly loved by all. Rebekah possessed an unrivaled spirit, incredible beauty, unforgettable laughter, and will be eternally in our hearts, Her 31 years of life went by way too fast and she will always be in our thoughts as she goes on from this part of her life......We will never forget her, we will carry her in our hearts every moment of every day. Friends may call on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 & 6 to 9 PM at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY. Funeral services will be Friday April 12, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Delaware Youth Center, 8 Creamery Road, Callicoon, NY. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery North Branch, NY. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com. Funeral Home Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Inc

5068 Route 52

Jeffersonville , NY 12748

