Redina Robichaux Blanchard
1925 - 2020
Redina, age 94, left her earthly home to meet her Lord and Savior and be reunited with her husband on September 21, 2020. Born in Boyce, LA, on December 15, 1925, and resident of Baton Rouge, she was a dedicated Christian who loved reading her Bible and serving the Lord and member of Foster Road Baptist Church. A faithful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother, she enjoyed being a homemaker, supporting her husband in his grocery business, cooking and spending time with her family and others. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Anita and Ben Welch and Lorraine "Tootsie" and Tim Carbary; sister, Louise Coyle; brother, Preston Robichaux, Jr.; four grandchildren, Julie W. Crowe (Jeff), Brad Welch (Amanda), Allison Courtney (Jeff) and Alicia Carbary-Koehn (Kris); six great-grandchildren, Austin, Myles, Claire, Abby, Maddie and Emma; two great-great grandchildren, Cooper and Alexandra. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Audry W. "Cooper" Blanchard; parents, Gladys and Preston Robichaux; and sister, Gloria Bonner. Mask are required for visitation at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen, LA on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:30am until religious services at 10:30am conducted by Rev, Mike Morris and Rev. Huey Moak. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Grosse Tete, LA. Pallbearers will be Brad Welch, Jeff Crowe, Jeff Courtney, Austin Welch and Myles Courtney. The family would like to thank Emma and her staff at Maison de Fleur Assisted Living for their compassion and loving care of our mother for the two years she resided there and also the nurses and staff at Zachary Manor for their patience and special care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home in Monroe, LA. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home
SEP
26
Service
10:30 AM
Wilbert Funeral Home
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
225-383-1850
September 24, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
