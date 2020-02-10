|
|
Reed Alan Brown, a loving son, brother, nephew, and friend, passed away at OLOL Children's Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 2. Reed loved to hold hands, give kisses, and he loved when his brother and sister would sit with him and read books. He is survived by his parents, Jacob Brown and London LeJeune; siblings, Jackson LeJeune and Caroline LeJeune; grandparents, Karma Spencer, Travis Greenwood, April Johnson, Roger Brown, and Chris Roberts; great-grandparents, Lelia Greenwood, Joan Kimbrough, and Sam Kimbrough; aunts, Haley Brown, Ainslea Oliphant (Godmother), and Rebecca Greenwood; uncles, Trenton Greenwood, Hunter Dutruch, and Jordyn Roberts; and numerous extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Catherine Michell Brown; great great-grandfather, Sam Houston Kimbrough, Sr. Visitation will be held at Healing Place Church Annex on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to OLOL Children's Hospital. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020