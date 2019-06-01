Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reese Michael Gorman. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Healing Place Church, Baton Rouge, , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Healing Place Church, Baton Rouge, , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reese Michael Gorman, 16, of Gonzales, Louisiana was called Home on May 30th, 2019 as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident over the weekend. He was brought into this world on December 30, 2002, by the proud parents of Melissa "Missy" Millsaps Jewell and Gary Thomas Gorman. Reese was a student at East Ascension High School and a member of Healing Place Church. Reese had just completed the 10th grade a with a 3.84 GPA. Reese's passion was fishing and hunting but being with family was his greatest joy. He was a ray of sunshine entering any room and his sense of humor and selfless character made him a favorite with everyone. Reese's true gift of life was shared with everyone even until his death. Through organ donation, Reese passed on his vivacious gift of life. Reese is survived by his parents Melissa "Missy" Millsaps Jewell and Gary Thomas Gorman; brothers, Jack, Thomas, Caleb and Gary, Jr.; Maternal grandparents Carroll Millsaps and Mona Millsaps Williams; fraternal grandmother Jean Laurent Gorman; uncles, aunts and cousins, Greg (Maureen) Gorman and their children, Emma and Greg, Jr.; Mike (Monica) Gorman and their children, Ryan, Shelby, Jake, Allysa and Cameron; Doug (Julie) Gorman and their children, Lauren and Luke; and Aunt Christy LeBlanc. Pallbearers are uncles Greg, Mike and Doug Gorman, brothers Jack and Thomas Gorman, and honorary uncle Tom Corona. Honorary Pallbearers are cousins Luke, Ryan, Greg, Jr., Jake Gorman and Cameron Mauk, Roy Roe, Jr., and childhood friends Timothy LeBrun, Joshua Thibodeaux, Blaine Lambert and Chris Reaux. He was welcomed Home by his paternal grandfather Larry Gene Gorman. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Church Funeral Services in St. Amant, LA. The funeral will be held at Healing Place Church, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.; Service to begin at 1 p.m., followed by graveside burial at Serenity Oaks. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider memorial donations to be used to honor his life and memory; to give a gift please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/reese-michael-gorman Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 5, 2019

