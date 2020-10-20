1/1
Reggie Paul Furlow
Reggie Paul Furlow, born in Baton Rouge and resided in Gonzales, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 3:45 am. Reggie was a fun loving joker who could make anyone laugh. He enjoyed photography and retired from the Sheet Metal Workers Local Union #214. Reggie is survived by his loving wife, Traci Palmer Furlow; daughter, Victoria "Alli" Furlow and future son-in-law, Chase Dimm; sons, Nicholas Furlow and fiancé Danielle Sharp, Jacob Furlow, Taylor Harris and wife, Mariea; grandchildren, Tage Harris and Nora Harris; brother, Lawrence Furlow; Godchildren, Kody Robert and Brooke Montgomery. Reggie is preceded in death by his father, Henry Furlow; Mother, Margaret Haydel Berteau; sister, Dana Furlow; Godchildren, Heather and Kayla Robert and grandparents. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5pm until 9pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9am until 10:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales at 11am. Interment to follow at church cemetery. Jason Palmer, Tim Powers, Randy Hills, Kody Robert, Chuck Dufour, Greg Robert, Chad Coppola, and Chad Montgomery will serve as pallbearers. Tage Harris and Kade Palmer will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family would like to thank Dr. Sortar, Karen and staff at Tulane Cancer Center, Baton Rouge General Hospital, and hospice nurses, Nikki, Celeste, and Jessica for everyone's compassion and care. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Arrangements entrusted with Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
OCT
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
