Regina Nalewajek Hamilton, 67, passed away on June 1, 2020, in Washington, D.C., where she lived. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Anthony and Regina (Pofit) Nalewajek. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Tufts University and earned a master's degree in education at the University of Maryland. At the beginning of her career, she directed a school for autistic children in Lima, Peru. After earning a law degree from George Mason University, she had a varied, distinguished legal career beginning at Maguire, Woods, Battle, & Boothe in Virginia and the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission in Washington, DC. She subsequently moved to Baton Rouge, LA, where she held positions at Premier Bank, was a partner in the Jones Walker law firm, and was associate general counsel at the Shaw Group. She subsequently was associate general counsel with Chicago Bridge and Iron Co. in the Woodlands, Texas. At the time of her death, she was associate general counsel in the District of Columbia Office of Finance. Among her many civic activities, she chaired the Manship Theatre and the Academic Distinction Fund. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Anthony Kevin Nalewajek, and is survived by her son Maxwell J. Hamilton and his fiancé Silvia Spring, her former husband John Hamilton, sisters Karen Blaker and Beth Terrell, and her partner Philip Mitchell. A memorial celebration will be held in Washington after the coronavirus pandemic. Donations may be made in her memory to the Academic Distinction Fund, P.O. Box 2564, Baton Rouge, LA, 70821-2564 or a charity of choice. Her love as a mother, wife, sister, and friend was complete and unconditional.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.