Reginald "Levi" Allen Sr. passed away on April 16, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1957 in New Orleans, L.A. to the union of Millie Veal-Allen and Johnny Record. He was employed at BRG Hospital for 25 years. He later was employed by LSU for 20 years and Bishop Ott Men's Shelter until the time of his demise. He leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Linda Harris Allen, a daughter Evelyn Allen, four sons, Anthony Williams, Cedric Allen, Reginald Allen Jr. and Brandon Allen, one step son Jarmon Harris, and two step daughter's, Takesha Webb and Jamonica Harris, a sister Yolanda Veal, a brother Ethan Veal, sister in law Tammie Jones (Darryl), sister in law Joanne Stark (Allen) and brother in law Lionel Harris (Lois). Reginald is preceded in death by his parents Millie Veal-Allen and Johnny Record, a Sister, Donyale James, a Brother Kenneth Veal, Two Sons Mandrill Williams and Ramond Williams and Maternal Grandparents Mable Veal Spurlock and Joseph Veal. Visitation will be held at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd. on Friday 4/24/2020 from 4pm til 7pm and on Saturday 4/25/2020 from 9am til 1pm.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020.