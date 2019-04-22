Reginald Arthur Bottolfs Sr. 76 years old. Peacefully passed away at his residence on Thursday, April 18th. 2019. He was 76 years old. A lifelong resident of Ponchatoula and founder of Mr. B's Boats. He is survived by his wife Janice Poche, His son and daughter-in-law, Reginald Bottolfs Jr. and Cathy Bottolfs, daughter, Denise Cornell and her husband Charles, daughter Janie Bottolfs, grandson Ryan Bottolfs and his wife Ashley, granddaughter Heather Bergeron and her husband Ryan, granddaughter, Analisa Cornell, grandson Charles Cornell. Also survived by two great-grandchildren, Brayden Bottolfs and Elizabeth Bergeron. Two sisters, Beverly Leblanc (Mackie), Debbie Dennis (Gary). Special Niece, Julie Little and many other nieces and nephews. Extended family, daughters Roxanne Poche (Ron), Christy Holloway (Elwin); grandchildren, Brittni Dubisson (Daniel), Arthur Geissler IV., Jaycob Fontenot, Cheyenne Holloway and Dakota Holloway. He is proceeded in death by his parents, George Arthur Bottolfs and Helen Fendalson Bottolfs, his nephew Scottie Leblanc. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Ponchatoula, 100 W. Magnolia St., Ponchatoula, Louisiana 70454, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Services will be held at Funeral Home Chapel - Ponchatoula, on Tuesday, at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Gary Dennis officiating. Contributions may be made to the St. Judes Childrens Cancer Research or the . An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019