Reginald "Dale" Bradley a native and resident of Baton Rouge, he passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at age of 60. He is survived by his daddy, Curry Bradley; devoted friend, Agnes Thornton; daughter, Elizabeth Thornton; son, Rodney Thornton; sisters, Alletta Bradley and Carla Bradley; six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Bradley and Mose Polk, and one sister, Karen Jackson. Visitation will be at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan Street Fri. April 19 from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon, conducted by Rev. Riley Harbor, III. Online condolences may be made at www.ahamiltonplatinumfs.com
