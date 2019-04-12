Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Reginald "Reggie" Charles Gerstein, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at the age of 75. Reggie was born on October 11, 1943 in Salt Lake City, UT. He graduated in 1967 with a B.A. from Millsaps College, a M.S. in Community Counseling from the University of Southern Mississippi, and in 1990 with a PhD in Psychology and Addictive Diseases. Reggie's specialty allowed him to touch countless lives during his career. He served as a Psychologist and leader of Employee Assistance Programs for both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. He also shared his vast knowledge with thousands over the years, educating at Reginald "Reggie" Charles Gerstein, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at the age of 75. Reggie was born on October 11, 1943 in Salt Lake City, UT. He graduated in 1967 with a B.A. from Millsaps College, a M.S. in Community Counseling from the University of Southern Mississippi, and in 1990 with a PhD in Psychology and Addictive Diseases. Reggie's specialty allowed him to touch countless lives during his career. He served as a Psychologist and leader of Employee Assistance Programs for both the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad. He also shared his vast knowledge with thousands over the years, educating at Tulane University, Loyola University, and Delgado Community College. Reggie was a man of many interests, including LSU sports, jogging, horse racing, the Kentucky Derby, and was a card game enthusiast. He never met a stranger in his life, frequently spending his free time to help those he met with their personal struggles. Reggie was a truly unique soul. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara Behrnes Gerstein, three daughters: Virginia Bethea (John), Elizabeth Bethea, and Meghan Dupont. One son, John Bethea (Caroline), two step-daughters Amy Martin (Heath), and Jill Thomas (Damion). He had many loving grandchildren, Colin Bethea, Lucy Bethea, Ashley Martin, Hunter Martin, Jenna Tullier, Holton Martin, and great-grandson Liam Betts. Reggie was blessed with many lifelong friends and family members including: Leslie Dupont, mother of his daughter Meghan, step mother, Sally Gerstein, uncle, Don Gerstein, and sister-in-law, Kathy Burleson. Reggie was preceded in death by his father Charles Gerstein, mother Elsie Cesnovar, sister, Lauren Gerstein, and his great friend and brother-in-law, Larry Burleson. Pallbearers for his services include: Damion Thomas, Heath Martin, Robert Lemen, Hunter Martin, Tom Burris, and Colin Dunn. Visitation will be at Greenoaks Funeral home in Baton Rouge, LA, from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. on April 15, 2019, with services immediately to follow. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Tulane University Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close