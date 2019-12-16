Reginald F. Roberts, Jr, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died December 13, 2019 at the age of 96. He is survived by his wife, Alida L Roberts, sister-in-law Janet Lepine (Raymond), several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, Patricia Lepine, Kitty Fontane (Michael), Ray Lepine, William Lepine (Janie), Mary Ellen Harris (Lanney), Randy Gasper and Tania Julian (Nick). He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle R. Roberts and Reginald Roberts, Sr., and grandparents James and Elizabeth Rauhman. Mr. Roberts graduated from Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, and LSU and was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. He was employed by Kaiser Aluminum as a chemist and by Dow Chemical as a chemist and patent agent. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 969 and K of C Msgr. Gassler Assembly 319 having served as Grand Knight and Navigator. He was also an avid reader who traveled all over the world. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2250 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 9:30AM until 10:30AM. The Funeral Mass will be said at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019