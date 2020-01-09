Reginald Ganes Sr.

Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3147 Church Street
Jackson, LA
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3147 Church Street
Jackson, LA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
3147 Church Street
Jackson, LA
Reginald Ganes, Sr., a retired East Feliciana Parish teacher and a resident of Jackson, LA, passed away on January 7, 2020, at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Mildred Jackson Ganes; children, Reginald Ganes, Jr., Nina (Alonzo) Jones, Jovanka (Ricky) Chatman, and Anthony (Sharel) Gomez; one sister, Marva Matthews. Preceded in death by parents, Anderson Ganes, Jr. and Cloteal Butler Ganes; two sisters, Gwendolyn Smith, Janet Francis; one brother, Anderson Ganes, III. Services will be held January 11, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3147 Church Street, Jackson, LA. Rosary at Noon, followed by viewing at 12:30 pm and service at 2:00pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
