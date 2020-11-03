Reginald "Reggie" H. Pulliam was called home to be with his Lord on the morning of Saturday, October 31, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, he lived a fulfilling life of love, faith, and patriotism. Reggie proudly devoted almost 60 years of his life as a CPA in the pursuit of informing the IRS of their numerous mistakes. For 37 years, he ran Kringlewood Christmas Tree Farm, a family owned/operated business he started in 1974 through which he instilled the values of hard work in the younger generations of his family and the community. He served his country with honorable service in the United States Army. Reggie is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joann Tucker Pulliam; daughter, Donna Lee (David); son, Dan Pulliam (Ann); seven grandchildren, David Deville (Abigail), Katelyn Pulliam, Hunter Pulliam, Max Lee (Sarah), Devin Lee (Julia), David Lee (Samantha), and Nathan Lee (Andi); 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Yvonne Slaton. The youngest of eight children, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lizzie-Edith Pulliam; two brothers, Seaborn Pulliam and Huey Pulliam; and four sisters, Levina Dake, Irma Watts, Audrey Browning, and Johnnie-Ruth "Boots" Sullivan. Reggie's love for his family, country, and community was a guiding light to us all, and the legacy that he leaves behind will not soon be forgotten. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Reggie's name to either Zachary United Methodist Church, to which he was a longtime member, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.