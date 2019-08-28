|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
The steps of a good man are ordered by God: and He delighteth in his way. Psalm 37:23. Reginald Jack Douglas, a native of Baton Rouge born July 6, 1968, was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. Reginald went to his eternal home on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the age of 51. He was the only son of Jack and Doris Carney Douglas. Reginald accepted Christ at an early age. He was baptized in 1979 at the age of 11 by the late Reverend Morris Jackson at Little Zion Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as a young adult usher. As a young adult, he fellowshipped with several congregations where he always looked for an opportunity to serve the Body of Christ. Eventually, he became a member of Bethany World Prayer Center. In his Christian walk, he also established a close bond with Bishop Ronald Hardy of Faith, Hope and Love Worship Center. Reginald was a product of the East Baton Rouge School System, graduating from Glen Oaks High School in 1986. Soon after, he joined the U.S. Army where he served in Germany. After returning from military service, Reginald graduated from Southern University and A & M College with a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology. Later, he received a Master's Degree in Administration and Supervision from The University of Phoenix. At the time of death, he was working on a PhD in Educational Leadership from Capella University. Using his educational training and love for others to serve this current generation, Reginald pursued his passion for the academic and social advancement of young people. In doing so, he served as a distinguished educator in the classroom and as a coach. He was proud of the young people with whom he worked and trained. His field of influence as a coach and trainer extended to both Istrouma High School and the National AAU program. Beyond the classroom, football field and basketball court, Reginald impacted many young people who now credit him for helping them to better themselves. He began his teaching career at Istrouma High in 1999. He later became Dean of Students at Capitol High, Assistant Principal for Advance Charter School, and Principal at St. Helena High. At the time of his death, Reginald was serving as Principal of Istrouma High School. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of twenty-six years, Deidra McClinton Douglas; his mother, Doris Carney Douglas; four daughters: Rachael, Leah, Sarah, and Naomi Douglas; two grandsons: Demarion and Demazi Gray; two sisters, Regina and Jacquenette Douglas; two sisters-in-law: Danna Lloyd and Donna McClinton, both of New Orleans; father-in-law, Samuel McClinton (Ethel) of New Orleans; five aunts, Bessie Mae Douglas of Seattle, WA, Bobbie Brent-Cornish of New Orleans, Delores Robinson, Carolyn Carney and Beverly Thomas of Baton Rouge; godson, Ron Pennington, II; goddaughter, Alice Rankins Smith; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Douglas, his mother-in-law Betty Brent McClinton, and his grandparents. Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at Bethany Church 13855 Plank Rd. Visitation from 8:00 a.m. until religious services at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Heavenly Gates Mausoleum. Professional Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019
