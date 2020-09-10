1/1
Reginald James "Reggie" Smith
1944 - 2020
Reginald James "Reggie" Smith, 75 years old, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 7, 2020. He entered this world on November 19, 1944. He was raised by Ulysses and Mary Juanita Pinell. Reggie was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Zachary, LA. He enjoyed fishing any chance he had with family, friends, co-workers and even alone when he needed to clear his mind. Reggie is survived by his son, Richard "Rick" Smith (Shelly); 2 grandsons, Derrick Smith and Logan Smith; 1 step-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Galloway; sister, Vickie Thomassie; and a host of nieces and nephews. Reggie was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joycelyn "Joyce" Hidalgo Smith; parents, Ulysses and Mary Juanita Pinell; and brother, Richard "Smut" Smith. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on September 12, 2020, from 8:00 am until 9:30 am. The Mass will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4826 Main Street, Zachary, LA, at 10:00 am, officiated by Fr. M. Jeffery Bayhi. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask while in attendance at the funeral home and church. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker, LA 70714
(225) 775-1991
