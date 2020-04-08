Reginald "RJ" Jefferson Jr., entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2020. Survived by his parents, Reginald K. Jefferson, Sr. and Latoya T. Pursley; brothers, Jamarcus Pursley, Brandon Jefferson, Bryson Pursley; maternal grandparents, Robert Lee and Daisy M. Pursley; special aunt, Bianca T. Pursley; special uncle, Jerrick A. Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives. A private service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 at 12:00 pm. You may sign the guestbook and view on Friday, April 10, 2020 at www.halldavisandson.com. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020