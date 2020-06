Or Copy this URL to Share

Reginald Major, Sr., (60) passed away on June 26 in Baton Rouge, LA. He was an US Army Veteran, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. He will be missed by many. We will celebrate his life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Hall Davis C.C. 9348 Scenic Hwy, BR, LA. Services will be at 12:30. Viewing at 11:30am.

