Reginald Anthony Moss was born November 8, 1954 in Baton Rouge, LA. He departed this earthly house on February 21, 2020 at the age of 65. Reginald was educated in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. He graduated from McKinley Senior High School. He later received a Bachelors degree in Business from Louisiana State University and worked for Union Pacific Railroad for 44 years. He lived in St. Louis, MO for ten years. He later returned to Louisiana to work as a Yard Master in Livonia. Reginald accepted Christ at a young age at Greater New Guide Baptist Church. He later became a faithful follower of the teachings and sermons of K.C. Price of Ever Increasing Faith Ministries. Reginald leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Carl H. Moss, Jr. (Dr. Rev. Mary Moss); one sister, Glynn D. Moss; three nieces, Erica Moss, Michelle Moss and Nicole Raby; one nephew, Reggie Moss (Kershema Moss); four great nieces, Jazmyn Kirksey (Trevor Kirksey), Brandi Johnson, Charisma Raby and Taylor Raby; and three great nephews, Justyn (Jason as Reginald called him) Moss, Brian Johnson, II and Brandon Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl H. Moss, Sr. and Nancy Thompson Moss; sister, Charlene Jean Moss and niece, Rachelle Moss. Memorial Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020