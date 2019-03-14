A lifelong resident of St. Gabriel, Reginald departed this life on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ochsner Hospital, Baton Rouge. He was 60 years of age. Visiting at New Jerusalem Full Gospel Baptist Church, St. Gabriel, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 9 AM until service time 11 AM. Interment in church cemetery. Services provided by Hambricks Family Mortuary. www.hambrickmortuary.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019