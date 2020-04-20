Reginald Thomas, a loving brother and uncle passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, a little after 9:00 p.m. He was 72, a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana and a native of Gloster, Mississippi. He was born on December 28, 1947, the son of George & Margie McCallister Thomas. Matthew 18: 4-5 "Whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever receives one child such as this in my name receives me". Reggie had a love for babies, a love he freely gave. He loved attending church and holding little ones, especially girls. This truly was his witness to Christ's everlasting love. He may not have been able to verbalize his love, but he surely lived it in his offering of love to Christ's little ones which brought him great joy. He is survived by one sister and five brothers; Katherine and Irvin Davis of St. Amant, LA; Joe and Wanda Thomas of Gloster, MS; Herbert and Darlene Thomas of Prairieville, LA; Ross and Theresa Thomas of Centreville, MS; James and Darlene Thomas of Prairieville, LA; Mike and Myra Thomas of Prairieville, LA and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Margie McCallister Thomas, brothers and sister-in-laws, David Lee and Fay Thomas; George "Red" and Marie Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Yvonne and Eddie Davis; Margie Lynn Biggs; a niece, Crystal Lynn and a nephew, James Eric Thomas. Due to current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at Roseland Cemetery, Gloster, MS on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 for the immediate family only. We are asking if you have pictures of Reggie with your little ones that you post them on Facebook in his memory as a witness of his love. The family wishes to thank all who have loved, cared and prayed for Reggie over the years.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020.