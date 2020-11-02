Reginald Washington departed this life on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Lafourche Home for the Aged. He was 72, a native of Napoleonville, LA and a resident of Labadieville, LA. Visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church from 9:00 am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1; Napoleonville, LA. 70390. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.