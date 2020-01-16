Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reginald Wayne "Bean" Harris. View Sign Service Information Grants Westside Funeral Services 1151 Louisiana Avenue PORT ALLEN , LA 70767 (225)-383-2001 Visitation 10:00 AM Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge 5262 Prescott Road View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge 5262 Prescott Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reginald Wayne Harris, affectionately known as "Bean", a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away peacefully at the age of 62 on January 9, 2020 at Sterling Place. He was a 1975 graduate of McKinley Sr. High School. He was a self-employed painter for many years. Visitation will be at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 5262 Prescott Road on January 18, 2020 beginning at 10:00am followed by Funeral Services at 11:00am conducted by Dr. Andra Johnson. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. He leaves to continue his legacy four sisters, Rita H. Payne (Joseph), Brenda H. Johnson, Cheryl H. Jenkins, and Marva H. Hastings, all of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Michael R. Harris, and Leonard R. Coats, all of Baton Rouge, LA; five aunts, Mildred C. Burgess, Lulla V. Coats, Wilmer C. Barrett (James), Olivet C. O'Connor and Edna C. Coleman (Charles), all of Baton Rouge, LA; nieces and nephews, Captain Anthony Payne, Evelyn Christophe (James), Ashley Carter (Darrell), Jeremy Jenkins, Kourtni Harris, all of Baton Rouge, LA; Dawn Matthews (Leroy), Marva Chernette Harris, all of Loganville, GA; Jay Jenkins (Daveta) of Lebanon, IL.; first cousins, David Dunbar, Jr. (Ann), Howard Burgess, Jr. (Iris), Min. Karla Burgess, Lorri Burgess, Aimee Ingram (Harold), Jason O'Connor, Elayna Morris (Jermaine), Dana Morgan (Brian), Danielle Anderson (Marcus, Sr.), Deveeta Rollins (Josh), Kimberly Brent and Dekeeta Sims/goddaughter, all of Baton Rouge, LA; Joy Dixon, Celestine Renee Ruffin of Johns Creek, GA; Darrel Coats of Lawrenceville, GA; Dr. Johnny O'Connor (Kandra), of Channelview, TX; and Jermaine R. O'Connor, of Katy, TX; and goddaughter, Rosemary Wilkinson of Baton Rouge; In later years Bean was blessed with an extended family whom he truly loved, Kenneth Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Tara Williams (Alvin), Tammy Davis, A'Niya Swain, Alana Williams, Allyson Williams, Da'Laijha Williams, Zy'Kia Williams, Allan Woodridge, Jayden Davis and Aillenia Johnson, all of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Coats Harris; grandparents, Wilbert L. Coats, Sr. and Celestine Bassett Coats; aunt, Georgia C. Dunbar, uncle, Wilbert L. Coats, Jr., nephew, Joseph C. Payne "Joey", great aunt, Adeline Bassett Tucker, and great uncle, Celestane Bassett and first cousin, Donald Dunbar, Sr. Reginald Wayne Harris, affectionately known as "Bean", a native of Baton Rouge, LA. He passed away peacefully at the age of 62 on January 9, 2020 at Sterling Place. He was a 1975 graduate of McKinley Sr. High School. He was a self-employed painter for many years. Visitation will be at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 5262 Prescott Road on January 18, 2020 beginning at 10:00am followed by Funeral Services at 11:00am conducted by Dr. Andra Johnson. Interment in Roselawn Memorial Park. He leaves to continue his legacy four sisters, Rita H. Payne (Joseph), Brenda H. Johnson, Cheryl H. Jenkins, and Marva H. Hastings, all of Baton Rouge, LA; two brothers, Michael R. Harris, and Leonard R. Coats, all of Baton Rouge, LA; five aunts, Mildred C. Burgess, Lulla V. Coats, Wilmer C. Barrett (James), Olivet C. O'Connor and Edna C. Coleman (Charles), all of Baton Rouge, LA; nieces and nephews, Captain Anthony Payne, Evelyn Christophe (James), Ashley Carter (Darrell), Jeremy Jenkins, Kourtni Harris, all of Baton Rouge, LA; Dawn Matthews (Leroy), Marva Chernette Harris, all of Loganville, GA; Jay Jenkins (Daveta) of Lebanon, IL.; first cousins, David Dunbar, Jr. (Ann), Howard Burgess, Jr. (Iris), Min. Karla Burgess, Lorri Burgess, Aimee Ingram (Harold), Jason O'Connor, Elayna Morris (Jermaine), Dana Morgan (Brian), Danielle Anderson (Marcus, Sr.), Deveeta Rollins (Josh), Kimberly Brent and Dekeeta Sims/goddaughter, all of Baton Rouge, LA; Joy Dixon, Celestine Renee Ruffin of Johns Creek, GA; Darrel Coats of Lawrenceville, GA; Dr. Johnny O'Connor (Kandra), of Channelview, TX; and Jermaine R. O'Connor, of Katy, TX; and goddaughter, Rosemary Wilkinson of Baton Rouge; In later years Bean was blessed with an extended family whom he truly loved, Kenneth Johnson, Tyrone Johnson, Tara Williams (Alvin), Tammy Davis, A'Niya Swain, Alana Williams, Allyson Williams, Da'Laijha Williams, Zy'Kia Williams, Allan Woodridge, Jayden Davis and Aillenia Johnson, all of Baton Rouge. Preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Coats Harris; grandparents, Wilbert L. Coats, Sr. and Celestine Bassett Coats; aunt, Georgia C. Dunbar, uncle, Wilbert L. Coats, Jr., nephew, Joseph C. Payne "Joey", great aunt, Adeline Bassett Tucker, and great uncle, Celestane Bassett and first cousin, Donald Dunbar, Sr. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close