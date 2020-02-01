Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Aloysius Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Reina Toiran Mendez, a native of Cuba and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on January 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Reina arrived in the United States from Cuba in 1962 and has lived in the Baton Rouge area ever since. She was affectionately known as "LaLa" to many who knew her. She loved to spend time with her family and friends. Reina filled a room with her big personality, big heart, and was always ready to help a friend in need. To meet her is to never forget her, she was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage on Friday, January 24, 2020, Francisco A. "Pancho" Mendez. She had one daughter, Jacqueline Mendez (Dennis E.) Mitchell, and one son Francisco R. Mendez; She had 2 granddaughters who were the love of her life, Anna Mendez Mitchell and Allie Mendez Mitchell and one brother, Israel Toiran. She was preceded in death by her parents, Victorino Toiran and Maria Consuelo Silverio. Visitation will be at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery in Lakeland, LA. The family would like to thank the staff at Landmark of Baton Rouge for the wonderful care and love that they provided while she was there. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020

