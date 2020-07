Or Copy this URL to Share

Relloyd Kelly, Jr., known to family and friends as "June" passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. He is survived by a daughter Summer Brown, sister Linda Kelley and brother Kenneth (Joslyn) Kelley. Preceded in death by his parents Relloyd and Betty Henderson-Kelley, a son Devin Anderson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, La. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Masks required at viewing.

