Relloyd "June" Kelly Jr.
Relloyd Kelly, Jr., known to family and friends as "June" passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. He is survived by a daughter Summer Brown, sister Linda Kelley and brother Kenneth (Joslyn) Kelley. Preceded in death by his parents Relloyd and Betty Henderson-Kelley, a son Devin Anderson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, La. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Masks required at viewing.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
JUL
18
Service
11:00 AM
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
