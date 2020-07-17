Relloyd Kelly, Jr., known to family and friends as "June" passed away on Saturday July 11, 2020 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. He is survived by a daughter Summer Brown, sister Linda Kelley and brother Kenneth (Joslyn) Kelley. Preceded in death by his parents Relloyd and Betty Henderson-Kelley, a son Devin Anderson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 9:00 am until religious services at 11:00 am at Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., Baton Rouge, La. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Masks required at viewing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store