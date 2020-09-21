1/1
Remy Kevin Hidalgo
2004 - 2020

Remy Kevin Hidalgo, 16, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Remy was born on May 24, 2004 in Baton Rouge, LA. Remy was a junior at Denham Springs High School, and a member of the Denham Springs High School football team, powerlifting team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and JADD (Jackets Against Destructive Decisions). He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend and he will always be remembered for his infectious smile, laugh, and loving personality. Remy is survived by his mother Ashley Roberson and step-father Shannon, father Kerry Hidalgo and step-mother Melissa; siblings, Bailey Hidalgo and Tucker Hidalgo; step-brother, Mason Roberson; step-sisters, Mycah & Ryann Roberson, and Avery Sylvia; grandparents, Linda & Ivy Hidalgo, Anthony Distefano (Tracey), Sue Distefano and Rick Mercier; aunt Karolyn Watts; uncles, Tony Distefano (Carey) and Hunter Distefano; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Helen Mercier and uncle Kevin Hidalgo. There will be a celebration of life for Remy on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7 pm at the Denham Spring High School Football Stadium, with Pastor Ryan Frith of Healing Place Church, Denham Springs campus officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Denham Springs High School Football Team. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Remy's name is accepting donations at Chase Bank, Denham Springs. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors and OLOL Children's Health, Baton Rouge and Children's Hospital New Orleans for their care and compassion. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 21 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Denham Spring High School Football Stadium
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
My heart goes out to his friends and family. May you all find peace and strength in the Lord. Will continue to lift you all up in prayer.

Evelyn Valdes
September 21, 2020
Always remember the love you have together it will make things so much better.
Susan Rossin
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
Prayers and Sympathy to his Family.
Janet Hebert.
Janet Hebert
Friend
September 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort in the memories and know that you have a beautiful guardian angel watching over you now.
Brittany Bruce
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.

Monica Fefie
Monica Fefie
September 21, 2020
Condolences to the family and friends of this awesome young soul
Denham Springs Post Office
Friend
September 21, 2020
I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing this young man, but as the Colorguard Flag team coach at Central High School I have watched him play! I no longer coach the Flag team, but still work in Central at CMS. I’m very sorry for the loss of this talented young man! Too young to lose so soon! This is supposed to be the best times of your life! Oh but I have faith you are enjoying it very much in Heaven! I just know your family and friends have a extremely heavy heart! Praying for this family! Rest In Peace Young Man Fly High with your angel Wings Central Committee School System Employee
Amanda Navarre
September 21, 2020
Rest In Heaven Remy Love, The Woodlawn High School Football Team
Mrs. Gracie, WHS Football Parent Communicator
Friend
September 21, 2020
My prayers to his family and friends! May he Rest In Peace and May the perpetual light shine upon him. God bless!
Debbie Beaucoudray
Friend
September 21, 2020
He was a funny and sweet person and he Made science class fun
Abby temple
Classmate
September 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Keva and De&#8217;Mari Whitley
Classmate
September 21, 2020
He is a good young handsome man that cared for everyone and is a big hug teddy bear
Kaye downey
Friend
September 21, 2020
To the Hidalgo Family & Friends,

GONE TOO SOON

We are so sadden to hear about the passing of Remy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and shared his young life. He is safe in the arms of Jesus who is walking by your side each step you take now. May you all find the comfort and strength you need through the fond memories he made and left with you. Everyone has a special bond and a memory of him they will carry in their hearts forever. He is gone to his heavenly Father and will never be forgotten.
It broke every ones hearts to loose such an outstanding young man with a contagious smile that stole every ones heart. His wings were ready but our hearts were not. The hardest part about loosing him is the way we never said goodbye. He was gone before we knew it and only God knows why.
God bless you all and keep you in his care at this difficult time you all are going through. You are all in our thought and prayers.

Our Deepest Sympathy,
Yours in Christ The Carazo Family
Oscar,Louisiana
Cheryl Carazo
