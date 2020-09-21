To the Hidalgo Family & Friends,



GONE TOO SOON



We are so sadden to hear about the passing of Remy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and shared his young life. He is safe in the arms of Jesus who is walking by your side each step you take now. May you all find the comfort and strength you need through the fond memories he made and left with you. Everyone has a special bond and a memory of him they will carry in their hearts forever. He is gone to his heavenly Father and will never be forgotten.

It broke every ones hearts to loose such an outstanding young man with a contagious smile that stole every ones heart. His wings were ready but our hearts were not. The hardest part about loosing him is the way we never said goodbye. He was gone before we knew it and only God knows why.

God bless you all and keep you in his care at this difficult time you all are going through. You are all in our thought and prayers.



Our Deepest Sympathy,

Yours in Christ The Carazo Family

Oscar,Louisiana

Cheryl Carazo