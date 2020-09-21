Remy Kevin Hidalgo, 16, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Remy was born on May 24, 2004 in Baton Rouge, LA. Remy was a junior at Denham Springs High School, and a member of the Denham Springs High School football team, powerlifting team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and JADD (Jackets Against Destructive Decisions). He was a loving son, brother, grandson and friend and he will always be remembered for his infectious smile, laugh, and loving personality. Remy is survived by his mother Ashley Roberson and step-father Shannon, father Kerry Hidalgo and step-mother Melissa; siblings, Bailey Hidalgo and Tucker Hidalgo; step-brother, Mason Roberson; step-sisters, Mycah & Ryann Roberson, and Avery Sylvia; grandparents, Linda & Ivy Hidalgo, Anthony Distefano (Tracey), Sue Distefano and Rick Mercier; aunt Karolyn Watts; uncles, Tony Distefano (Carey) and Hunter Distefano; and many loving cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Helen Mercier and uncle Kevin Hidalgo. There will be a celebration of life for Remy on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 7 pm at the Denham Spring High School Football Stadium, with Pastor Ryan Frith of Healing Place Church, Denham Springs campus officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Denham Springs High School Football Team. In lieu of flowers, a scholarship in Remy's name is accepting donations at Chase Bank, Denham Springs. A special thank you to the nurses and doctors and OLOL Children's Health, Baton Rouge and Children's Hospital New Orleans for their care and compassion. The family would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support during this difficult time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.