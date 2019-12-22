|
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA
Rena Lee "Mama Day" Day, died peacefully at her home in Greensburg on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was 103 years young. "Mama Day" and "Pop" were best known as owners of the Chipola Store, the meeting place for all woods and enduro riders in the 70's and 80's. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc in Zachary on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 from 4pm until 8pm and continues on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 from 9am until service at 10am conducted by Rev. Leroy McElveen. Burial will be in Center Methodist Church Cemetery, Greensburg. She is survived by her daughters, Sybil S. Day of Wilson and Daisy D. Callihan of Greensburg. 4 grandchildren, Carlene (Dickey) Jackson, Connie (Muff) LeBlanc, Greg (Missy) Callihan, Scott Callihan, 9 Great grandchildren, Taura (Joey) Fudge, Matthew (Crystal) Elam, Adam (Brooke) Elam, Hunter Callihan, Cameron Callihan, Connor Callihan, Kara Callihan, Kalin Callihan and Katie Callihan. 3 great great grandchildren, Morgan Fudge, Mason Elam and Alexander Elam. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl Day, parents, George and Daisy Lee, brothers, Horace and Percy Lee, 2 infant brothers and her sons in law, H. C. Callihan, Jr., and Carl Bentley Day and a special sister in law, Audrey Lee. Pallbearers will be Hunter Callihan, Cameron Callihan, Connor Callihan, Muff LeBlanc, Greg Callihan, and Scott Callihan. Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Elam, Adam Elam and Eddie "Dickey" Jackson. Mama Day was an avid sports fan and enjoyed her politics. She remained active until her death having served as Grand Marshall of Christmas in the Pines Christmas Parade in Greensburg just 2 days prior to her death. Special thanks to Dr. N. Nwabueze, Dr. Fred Petty, Deborah Barker and Hazel Cornette for all the care and compassion given to our mother. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019
