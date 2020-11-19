Rena Mae "Dut" Mingo entered into eternal rest November 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by her mother, Hazel M. Jones; six sisters; three brothers. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Jeffery Jackson officiating. Entombment: Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com