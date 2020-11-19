1/1
Rena Mae "Dut" Mingo
Rena Mae "Dut" Mingo entered into eternal rest November 9, 2020 at the age of 71. Survived by her mother, Hazel M. Jones; six sisters; three brothers. Visitation Friday, November 20, 2020 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Rev. Jeffery Jackson officiating. Entombment: Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
