Rena Mae Smith-Barber was born October 22, 1948 in New Orleans, LA. Rena departed this life on Thurs. June 18, 2020 at the The Crossings of Clarity Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be Sat., June 27, 2020, 9:00 am until religious service for 10:00 am at Church of Life, 6066 Evangeline Street. Interment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

