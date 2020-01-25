I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course. Rena Talbert Keller, age 58, departed this life at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born March 13, 1961 in Independence, LA to the late Tinnie Maryland and Henry Talbert. She married her husband Albert "Billy" Keller on September 16, 1976. From the earliest age Rena Joyce was always a care taker so she entered the professional world as a CNA and took joy and pride in making sure her residents were loved and nurtured as well as everyone she encountered whom she felt had a need that she could minister to. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, "Billy", two sons, Johnny and Ladrian Talbert, one daughter Billie Keller Wright (Demetri). Four sisters Jacqueline (Wendell) Jack, Paulette Talbert, Joannie (Kelvin) Jones, Jennifer (Art) Cannon , two brothers Henry (Tonya) Talbert and Lawrence (Chiquita) Maryland and her father Henry Talbert, Sr. Eight grandchildren and one great grandson and many nieces, nephews and "adopted grandchildren". She also leaves behind sister and brother in laws that she considered her siblings because of their bonds over the years and a life long friend that became her sister "Janice". She is proceeded in death by her mother Tinnie B., and a sister Rose Lomas. In lieu of flowers we ask that you "pay it forward". Feed the hungry, help the homeless and your fellow brethren like she always did and keep her memory alive .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020