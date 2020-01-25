Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rena Talbert Keller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course. Rena Talbert Keller, age 58, departed this life at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born March 13, 1961 in Independence, LA to the late Tinnie Maryland and Henry Talbert. She married her husband Albert "Billy" Keller on September 16, 1976. From the earliest age Rena Joyce was always a care taker so she entered the professional world as a CNA and took joy and pride in making sure her residents were loved and nurtured as well as everyone she encountered whom she felt had a need that she could minister to. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, "Billy", two sons, Johnny and Ladrian Talbert, one daughter Billie Keller Wright (Demetri). Four sisters Jacqueline (Wendell) Jack, Paulette Talbert, Joannie (Kelvin) Jones, Jennifer (Art) Cannon , two brothers Henry (Tonya) Talbert and Lawrence (Chiquita) Maryland and her father Henry Talbert, Sr. Eight grandchildren and one great grandson and many nieces, nephews and "adopted grandchildren". She also leaves behind sister and brother in laws that she considered her siblings because of their bonds over the years and a life long friend that became her sister "Janice". She is proceeded in death by her mother Tinnie B., and a sister Rose Lomas. In lieu of flowers we ask that you "pay it forward". Feed the hungry, help the homeless and your fellow brethren like she always did and keep her memory alive .

I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course. Rena Talbert Keller, age 58, departed this life at her home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. She was born March 13, 1961 in Independence, LA to the late Tinnie Maryland and Henry Talbert. She married her husband Albert "Billy" Keller on September 16, 1976. From the earliest age Rena Joyce was always a care taker so she entered the professional world as a CNA and took joy and pride in making sure her residents were loved and nurtured as well as everyone she encountered whom she felt had a need that she could minister to. She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, "Billy", two sons, Johnny and Ladrian Talbert, one daughter Billie Keller Wright (Demetri). Four sisters Jacqueline (Wendell) Jack, Paulette Talbert, Joannie (Kelvin) Jones, Jennifer (Art) Cannon , two brothers Henry (Tonya) Talbert and Lawrence (Chiquita) Maryland and her father Henry Talbert, Sr. Eight grandchildren and one great grandson and many nieces, nephews and "adopted grandchildren". She also leaves behind sister and brother in laws that she considered her siblings because of their bonds over the years and a life long friend that became her sister "Janice". She is proceeded in death by her mother Tinnie B., and a sister Rose Lomas. In lieu of flowers we ask that you "pay it forward". Feed the hungry, help the homeless and your fellow brethren like she always did and keep her memory alive . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close