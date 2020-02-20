The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:30 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Renae Townsend Obituary
Well done, well done my good and faithful one. Matthew 25:23 Renae Townsend left this earth for his eternal home February 18th 2020. Renae is survived by his wife, Dianne Stein Townsend; son, Leslie Townsend; daughters, Sharon Genre and husband Paul, and Heather Townsend; brother, Pete Hunter and wife Barbara; grandchildren, Brandon Breaux and wife Michelle, Holly Breaux, Heidi and Hadley Crotwell, Tyler and Andrew Genre; great grandchildren, Corbin Breaux and Hannah Merritt. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Eldweis Townsend; brother, Darrell Hunter, and sister Ann Highfill. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:30 am until service at 2:30pm. Burial to follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Brandon Breaux, Brian Millet, Trey Johnson, Paul Genre, Tyler Genre, and Andrew Genre. Honorary pallbearer Corbin Breaux. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
