Rene de Jesus Revuelta
1945 - 2020
Rene de Jesus Revuelta, age 75, passed away in Houston, TX, on July 2, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba, on April 26, 1945, Rene had a career as an Estimator working for Arkel Sugar in Baton Rouge, LA and most recently Dow Chemical in Houston, TX. Rene's passions were his family and friends, traveling, and cooking. He is survived by Mario Rene Robau (nephew) and his wife Stephanie Laine Robau, and Gustavo Juan (brother in law). Funeral arrangements will be held at 1pm, Friday July 24, 2020, Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home in Houston, TX.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
July 23, 2020
This is how I'll always remember you, Rene. Fly high, my friend!
alicia vidaurreta
Friend
