Rene Michael LeBlanc died peacefully surrounded by family members on Saturday, June 8 at Lakeview Nursing Home in New Roads. He was 67 years old. Rene was an arborist by trade and former owner/operator of Baton Rouge Tree Service. He is preceded in death by his parents Rita Morales LeBlanc and Leo Roy LeBlanc, Sr., his sister Rita LeBlanc Berthelot and sister-in-law Peggy LeBlanc. He is survived by 3 daughters and a son-in-law, Lacey Seymour, Tessa and Pat Danna, Nichole Delaney; 4 grandchildren Beau and Lilly Seymour and Caroline and Harrison Danna. His siblings and their spouses, Leo and Pug LeBlanc, L.J. LeBlanc, Bernadette and Johnny Settoon, Susie and Peewee Berthelot and Jenny Hanner. He will be laid to rest in a private ceremony. Sincere appreciation is extended to the Staff of Lakeview Nursing Home and the staff of Pointe Coupee Hospice for the kindness and care they have shown Rene and his family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 10 to June 11, 2019