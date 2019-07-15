Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Visitation 8:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Jules Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

Rene Pierre Landry, a resident of Belle Rose, passed away on July 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. Rene was a loving devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle and a loyal friend. He was born on August 9, 1968 and graduated from Assumption High School. Rene proudly served his country in the United States Army and National Guard for over 3 years during which he participated in Operation Just Cause in Panama and was called to active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm. Upon his release from the Army, he worked as a Deputy Sheriff for the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office. He was employed by CF Industries in Donaldsonville. Rene was the most giving, kindhearted person who made a positive impact on all he encountered. He loved to cook, feed people, and entertain them on the guitar and with his jokes. He was proud to be a Manchu Brother! Rene is survived by his loving wife, Pam Landry; daughters, Haley and Hannah; parents, Raymond (Bob) and Ivy (Comeaux) Landry; sisters, Andrea (Guy) Delatte and Vicki (JC) Dorr; In-laws, Leslie and Bonnie Landry, Darla (David) Ratcliff, Suzette (Kevin) Acosta, Chandra (John) Ewen, Joshua (Stefanie) Landry and numerous nieces and nephews. The pallbearers will be Jay Gallup, Ted Bates, Henry Cerda, Kevin Fagedes, Louis LeBlanc, and Leland Falcon. The honorary pallbearers will be Rudy Prejean, Roland LeBlanc, Aaron Cernuska, Dwayne LeBlanc, Joshua Landry and Derrin Coupel. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of The Crossing at Clarity Hospice, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, the NeuroMedical Rehabilitation Hospital, Pinnacle Home Health and Mary Byrd Perkins Cancer Center. A very special thanks to Dr. Charles Bolotte for his continuous care and compassion. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Jules Catholic Church from 8:30 until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am in Belle Rose. Father Matthew Graham will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Crossing at Clarity Hospice or the . If you would like to send condolences to the family, please sign the online guestbook at oursodonaldsonville.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 15 to July 17, 2019

