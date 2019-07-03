Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene Verret Joffrion Jr.. View Sign Service Information Thibodaux Funeral Home 104 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux , LA 70301 (985)-446-8826 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Thibodaux , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Thibodaux , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rene Verret Joffrion Jr., 85, a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by sons, Brent "Mike" and wife Janie, Rene III "Buddy" and wife Susan, Todd and wife Janeen; grandchildren, Jennifer Joffrion Bathelemy and husband Keith, Michael Joffrion, Michelle Joffrion Garcia and husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Barthelemy, Holden Barthelemy, Charlie Garcia, Mason Garcia; sister, Janice Joffrion Duchaney and husband Frank; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Joffrion; son, Darryl Joffrion; parents, Rene Sr. and Essie Joffrion; brother, Gary Joffrion. Rene was born on April 25, 1934 in Napoleonville, LA and married his childhood sweetheart, Dolores, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage until her passing. A 1958 graduate of Louisiana State University in Mechanical Engineering, he retired McDermott VP. Rene enjoyed hunting, fishing, all things LSU and New Orleans Saints, family gatherings, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Rene Verret Joffrion Jr., 85, a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 8:00 am to 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Thibodaux, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am at the church followed by burial in the church cemetery. He is survived by sons, Brent "Mike" and wife Janie, Rene III "Buddy" and wife Susan, Todd and wife Janeen; grandchildren, Jennifer Joffrion Bathelemy and husband Keith, Michael Joffrion, Michelle Joffrion Garcia and husband Steven; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Barthelemy, Holden Barthelemy, Charlie Garcia, Mason Garcia; sister, Janice Joffrion Duchaney and husband Frank; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores Joffrion; son, Darryl Joffrion; parents, Rene Sr. and Essie Joffrion; brother, Gary Joffrion. Rene was born on April 25, 1934 in Napoleonville, LA and married his childhood sweetheart, Dolores, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage until her passing. A 1958 graduate of Louisiana State University in Mechanical Engineering, he retired McDermott VP. Rene enjoyed hunting, fishing, all things LSU and New Orleans Saints, family gatherings, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close