Renetta Marie "Dooney" Elphage departed this life on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 57, a native of New Orleans, LA and resident of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. A graveside service will be held at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, in Belle Rose, LA. on Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.