1/1
Resa Gail Birch
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Resa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Don't Worry, Be Happy, Live by Faith" - Rebabe. Resa Gail Birch, a resident of Clinton, LA departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Hospice. She was born August 6, 1964 in Kentwood, LA. She had a love for life and cherished her two children, Joshua and Allie, family and friends. She loved working in her yard and the planting of plants. She loved going to Joshua's and Allie's ball games, the beach, traveling with family and friends on vacations, and a love for photography that she shared with many. She had a beautiful voice from a young age and was a member of SWMJC Stage Band as a vocalist for 2 years and sang many specials in church. She was a graduate from Valley Forge Academy. She continued her education at Southwest Mississippi Junior College in Summit, MS with a Business Associate Degree and then graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA with a BS degree in Business Administration. She then went back to Southwest and received a degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Resa worked as a nurse at a couple of State Hospital facilities in Jackson, LA where she retired from. She continued working part time for several years at St. Helena Parish Hospital until February 2020. After 8 years of battling cancer strong and hard, she gained her angel wings. Those who knew Resa would comment how she always had a smile on her face, her faith and how she was an inspiration to all. Resa was an incredible mother to her two children that she loved with all of her heart and an incredible daughter, sister, and friend to many. She is survived by her children, Joshua Keith DeLee and wife, Madison, and Allie DeLee; mother, Nancy Gray Birch; 2 sisters, Julia Birch Travis and Michelle Birch Fitzgerald and husband, Justin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Julius Ladell Birch; grandparents, Henry and Mabel Birch and James and Nettie Gray; mother-in-law, Alice DeLee; and brother-in-law, Keith DeLee. Visitation will be at New Zion Baptist Church, 3841 Hwy 38W, Kentwood, LA from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with Kaleb Schmidt and Ted Sine officiating. Interment will follow at Clear Creek Methodist Cemetery, 17887 Hwy 432, Clinton, LA. Pallbearers will be Sutton Travis, Garrett Fitzgerald, Cliff Elkins, Keith Elkins, Dillon Elkins, and Tyler Towles. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Service
11:00 AM
New Zion Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
November 3, 2020
My condolences for the Birch family. Peace, comfort and prayers for all of you. Resa was such an inspiration to everyone.
Gail Barnett
Family
November 3, 2020
So sorry for ya'll's loss. Prayers
Gelinda Travis Lilly
Family
November 3, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I was saddened to hear of Resa’s passing. I haven’t seen her since high school, but she always had a smile on her face!

Lisa Watson Horton
Lisa Watson Horton
Classmate
November 3, 2020
my heart is saddened by the loss of such a caring and faithful person. rest in peace
pat tynes
Friend
November 3, 2020
Resa, you fought a great fight precious one. Thanks for your words of encouragement as I battled breast cancer. You were a true inspiration. We had some great times cheering on the Rebels and playing basketball together. Welcome Home, you are now healed.
Jan Kaiser
Friend
November 3, 2020
I have such great memories of watching Resa take pictures at Football and Baseball games. Please know that you are all in my prayers for peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Sarah Pipes
November 3, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Praying for the family. Loved her smile and always had something good to say about family and friends. Gonna miss her.
Dennis & Alice Frazier
Friend
November 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tim Basso
Friend
November 3, 2020
So very sorry to hear of this tremendous loss to the family. Prayers for all during this time and in the days ahead.
Vickie W. Gill
November 3, 2020
Growing up she was always sweet, kinda quiet and beautiful. As we mourn here on earth she is REJOICING in heaven above.
Hold tight to those precious memories or faith.
Charlene Blades
Friend
November 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to family and friends.
Rebecca Seymour Rodriguez
Friend
November 3, 2020
My thoughts & prayers are with all of you
Denise Holland Lee
Denise Lee
November 3, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Resa Gail. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Iris and Dannie Walker
Friend
November 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
St Helena Parish Sheriff's Department
November 3, 2020
My heart goes out to each of you. Resa was a beautiful person inside and out. I know she will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
ANN HUFF
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved