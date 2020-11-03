"Don't Worry, Be Happy, Live by Faith" - Rebabe. Resa Gail Birch, a resident of Clinton, LA departed for her heavenly home on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Baton Rouge General Butterfly Hospice. She was born August 6, 1964 in Kentwood, LA. She had a love for life and cherished her two children, Joshua and Allie, family and friends. She loved working in her yard and the planting of plants. She loved going to Joshua's and Allie's ball games, the beach, traveling with family and friends on vacations, and a love for photography that she shared with many. She had a beautiful voice from a young age and was a member of SWMJC Stage Band as a vocalist for 2 years and sang many specials in church. She was a graduate from Valley Forge Academy. She continued her education at Southwest Mississippi Junior College in Summit, MS with a Business Associate Degree and then graduated from Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond, LA with a BS degree in Business Administration. She then went back to Southwest and received a degree in Nursing as a Registered Nurse. Resa worked as a nurse at a couple of State Hospital facilities in Jackson, LA where she retired from. She continued working part time for several years at St. Helena Parish Hospital until February 2020. After 8 years of battling cancer strong and hard, she gained her angel wings. Those who knew Resa would comment how she always had a smile on her face, her faith and how she was an inspiration to all. Resa was an incredible mother to her two children that she loved with all of her heart and an incredible daughter, sister, and friend to many. She is survived by her children, Joshua Keith DeLee and wife, Madison, and Allie DeLee; mother, Nancy Gray Birch; 2 sisters, Julia Birch Travis and Michelle Birch Fitzgerald and husband, Justin; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Julius Ladell Birch; grandparents, Henry and Mabel Birch and James and Nettie Gray; mother-in-law, Alice DeLee; and brother-in-law, Keith DeLee. Visitation will be at New Zion Baptist Church, 3841 Hwy 38W, Kentwood, LA from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with Kaleb Schmidt and Ted Sine officiating. Interment will follow at Clear Creek Methodist Cemetery, 17887 Hwy 432, Clinton, LA. Pallbearers will be Sutton Travis, Garrett Fitzgerald, Cliff Elkins, Keith Elkins, Dillon Elkins, and Tyler Towles. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.