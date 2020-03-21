Retha Marie Hunt, a native of Baton Rouge and resident of Gonzales, passed away on March 20, 2020 at the age of 67. She was a dedicated School Bus Driver in Ascension Parish who loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed camping, traveling and doing any and everything with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved every moment spent with her adoring husband, best friend and love of her life, Lynn M. Hunt. She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Lynn M. Hunt; one daughter, Tammy Hulin (Tommy); one son, Brandon Hunt (Erica); three sisters, Janice Kling, Cherry Perck and Judy Schexnaydre (Wilfred); seven grandchildren, Megan Clement (Jonathan), Victoria Bowman (Ben), Skylar Hunt, Brennan Hunt, Hunter Hulin, Lailey Cavalier, and Lance Cavalier, Jr.; and three great grandchildren, Addison Bowman, Maurcie and Maycie Reine. She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen Chadwick and Leo Kling, Sr.; stepfather, Robert Durbin; brother, Wallace Kling; and father-in-law, Maurice J. Hunt. The pallbearers will be Ben Bowman, Jonathan Clement, Ken Tircuit, Danny Tircuit, Brian Kiernan, and Patrick Holliday. The honorary pallbearers will be Brennan Hunt, Hunter Hulin and Addison Bowman. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to or in her honor. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Mar. 21, 2020